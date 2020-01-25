FIR filed against Kapil Mishra over 'India-Pak' tweet on Shaheen Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, in compliance with the directive of the poll authorities on Friday, filed an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet, likening the polls to an India-Pakistan contest.

Delhi’s chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh on Friday directed the police to file an FIR against Mishra under section 123 of the Representation of People Act for trying to aggravate differences between two communities.



Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to take down the controversial post by the BJP candidate from Model Town Assembly constituency. His tweet was later removed following the EC’s direction.



The tweet by Mishra read,“Delhi me chote chote Shaheen Bagh Bane, Shaheen Bagh me Pak ki entry”.

Another tweet went, “India vs. Pakistan 8th February, Delhi. On February 8, on the streets of Delhi, there will be a competition between India and Pakistan (sic).”



The EC’s action came after the Delhi CEO Office wrote to the Commission to remove Mishra’s tweet.



In response to the Election Commission notice, Mishra wrote a four-page letter saying that his remarks have been taken out of context. “I gave a general opinion on the issue . It wasn’t a speech at an election rally. The impugned remarks should not be considered as election-related statements,” he said.



“I have not named any caste/community/religion or linguistic group, neither have I intended to aggravate any differences to gain any electoral benefit...my statement refers merely to two countries,” he added.