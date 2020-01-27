Home Cities Delhi

Bhim Army chief arrives in Delhi after Hyderabad police sends him back

Aazad, who landed in Delhi shortly after 9 am, said police had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:44 PM

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrived in Delhi on Monday morning after he was put on a flight by police in Hyderabad, where he was detained while on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and anti-NRC event.

Promising to be "back soon", the Dalit leader said on Twitter early on Monday that Bahujan society would never forget the insult.

Aazad, who landed in Delhi shortly after 9 am, said police had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak, people's right to protest is being snatched, first our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, now I am being taken to the airport and are sending me to Delhi.

"Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon," he tweeted, tagging the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Aazad is unwell and will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, his aides said.

If he's okay, the Dalit leader will go to Karnataka on Tuesday to address two rallies in Gulbarga and Bidar.

He also plans to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29 in Bangalore, they said.

Police in Hyderabad said there was no permission for the event on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register that Aazad was supposed to address.

Azad's detention came days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

TAGS
Chandra Shekhar Aazad Bhim Army Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
Comments

