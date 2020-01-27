BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it is engaging in dirty politics: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing "dirty politics" over it.

He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".

"I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh.

The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

He further alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".