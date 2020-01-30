Jamia firing: Amit Shah directs Delhi police chief to take strictest action

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take the strictest action in the case of a man firing a pistol at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The home minister also said the central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in a tweet.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo azadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained.

He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.