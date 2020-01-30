Home Cities Delhi

Jamia firing: Youth who opened fire on anti-CAA protestors is a 'minor'

However, sources said the police will verify documents to ascertain the age of the person.

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The boy, who opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday injuring one student, has turned out to be a minor.

According to information on his Aadhaar card as well as his board exam mark sheet, he was born on April 8, 2002.

The Delhi Police have officially not confirmed the age of the firing accused, sources said. However, sources said the police will verify documents to ascertain the age of the person.

In the incident, Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication, sustained injuries in his left hand and was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in the custody and interrogating him.

"Student (Shadab Farooq) has sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. Doctors say he is out of danger. The apprehended person is being questioned," South-East District (Delhi), DCP, Chinmoy Biswal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident.

"Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted.

