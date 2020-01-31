Home Cities Delhi

Indian Youth Congress files police complaint against Anurag Thakur for 'inflammatory speech'

'We want immediate action against Thakur to prevent further escalation of such violent incidents in the country,' Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B said.

Published: 31st January 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "inflammatory" speech during an election rally here.

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station for his inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

ALSO READ: AAP seeks Amit Shah’s resignation and FIR against Anurag Thakur

"We want immediate action against Thakur to prevent further escalation of such violent incidents in the country," Srinivas said.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student near the JMI before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".

"The ideology which killed Gandhiji is still prevailing and people like Thakur are provoking the people," IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

