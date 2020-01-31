Home Cities Delhi

Jamia firing: Would turn Shaheen Bagh to Jallianwala Bagh, said shooter on Facebook

The gunman had been sharing inflammatory posts since 29 January. He has also shared posts that suggest that he was planning such an attack.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The youth who fired at a group of protesters in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Thursday afternoon, leaving one injured, according to a Facebook post had threatened to convert Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh.

The shooter, who was taken in custody, claimed to be a minor, roamed around the area for three hours and posted three Facebook lives from there.

His bio on Facebook read “... naam hai mera, bio main itna kafi hai, baki samay ane par. Jai Shree Ram (... is my name. This much is sufficient for the bio. Rest when the time comes. Jai Shree Ram).”

In one of his posts, he had challenged one like-minded Hindutva hardliner, “If I had even half the followers that you have, I would have converted Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh long ago.”

Before he opened fire on protesters, he shouted, “Yeh lo azaadi”, triggering panic in Jamia Nagar.

The gunman had been sharing inflammatory posts since 29 January.

He has also shared posts that suggest that he was planning such an attack. Moments before he opened fire, he wrote a post on his Facebook saying “Shaheen Bagh, Khel Khatam (Shaheen Bagh, the game is over)”.

The injured student, Shadab Farooq was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

ALSO READ: Student injured after man shouting 'here's your freedom' fires at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia

Till late evening, he was admitted at the emergency ward of Trauma. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also reached AIIMS to meet Shadab.

Special Commissioner Praveen Ranjan also reached AIIMS to meet the injured student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia firing Jamia Milia Islamia Gopal Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp