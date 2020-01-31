Jamia shooting: Injured student discharged from AIIMS, police says accused got radicalised on social media

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia student Shahdab Farooq, who suffered injuries after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the university, was discharged from AIIMS on Friday morning.

Al-Ameen, a student of Jamia's Mass Communication department and Farooq's friend, said he was discharged from the hospital around 8 am.

"His father reached Delhi on Thursday night, but Shahdab won't go back home in Kashmir. He will stay at the university," Al-Ameen said.

Farooq underwent a surgery at the hospital, he said.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS.

No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.

The accused juvenile has no remorse for what he did and was radicalised by viewing videos on social media, claimed Delhi Police on Friday.

Police sources also said that the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi in a bus to take revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta. Gupta was killed in Kasganj violence on January 26.

The accused brandished a gun despite heavy police force deployment and fired at the marching students on Thursday.

Delhi police sources said that the accused has denied having any connection or links with any organisation.

Before the incident, Delhi Police said sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was 'no permission'.

Referring to the incident in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police issued a statement that read, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police said DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia University."

A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said.

(With ANI Inputs)