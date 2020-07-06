STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 30 to 10 per cent in Delhi: Centre

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally close to the one-lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067.

Published: 06th July 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

The government also said that the national positivity rate, percentage of samples testing coronavirus positive from the total number of samples, has also reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent.

The Union, state and union territory governments have made a joint and coordinated effort to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

READ| Covid-19 positive journalist jumps off fourth floor at AIIMS Delhi, succumbs to injuries

As part of the coordinated efforts, the Union government has emphasised on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of cases, the statement said.

It has also helped states to significantly ramp up testing capacities, the ministry said.

This has resulted in reduced positivity rate in the country and the national positivity rate stands at 6.73 per cent, it said.

As on July 5, the states with their positivity rate lesser than the national average and tests per million higher than the national average are Puducherry (5.55), Chandigarh (4.36), Assam (2.84), Tripura (2.72), Karnataka (2.64), Rajasthan (2.51), Goa (2.5), and Punjab (1.92).

In Delhi, efforts being made by the Union Territory were significantly bolstered by the central government to ensure an increase in testing, the ministry said.

Tests were ramped up through increased RT-PCR testing along with the new Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care (POC) tests which gives results in only about 30 minutes, the Centre said.

"As a result of concerted and focused efforts by the government of India to augment efforts, the average number of samples being tested per day which was only 5,481 (June 1-5) has witnessed a huge increase to reach an average of 18,766 samples per day between July 1 to 5," it said.

"In spite of significantly increased testing in Delhi, the positivity rate has seen a substantial decrease from about 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks," the statement said.

There are around 25,000 active cases in Delhi and of these, 15,000 people are currently in home-isolation.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally close to the one-lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp