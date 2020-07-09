COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows remarkable improvement: Home Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the Covid-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry has been holding regular meetings with the state governments in the Delhi-NCR region for improving the pandemic situation.

She said in these meetings, national-level experts also participate and some important decisions have been taken.

These include controlling the cost of Covid treatment in private hospitals, arrangement of additional beds in the national capital, increasing the number of tests using rapid antigen technology, careful demarcation of containment zones, contact tracing of all affected persons, effective use of Information Technology systems and AIIMS Delhi consultancy telemedicine facility now available to all Covid hospitals in the country for clinical management of the disease.

“Joint efforts have improved the situation in Delhi. Rapid antigen technology is being used at a large scale which has increased testing capability,” she said.

“Now every day, over 20,000 tests are being done but in spite of increase in tests, active cases are under control,” Srivastava said.