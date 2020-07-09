STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows remarkable improvement: Home Ministry

In spite of an increase in daily testing, the active cases in Delhi are under control, the ministry said.

Published: 09th July 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Defence Colony in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Defence Colony in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the Covid-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry has been holding regular meetings with the state governments in the Delhi-NCR region for improving the pandemic situation.

She said in these meetings, national-level experts also participate and some important decisions have been taken. 

READ| One tower in Delhi's CBI colony declared as COVID-19 containment zone

These include controlling the cost of Covid treatment in private hospitals, arrangement of additional beds in the national capital, increasing the number of tests using rapid antigen technology, careful demarcation of containment zones, contact tracing of all affected persons, effective use of Information Technology systems and AIIMS Delhi consultancy telemedicine facility now available to all Covid hospitals in the country for clinical management of the disease.

“Joint efforts have improved the situation in Delhi. Rapid antigen technology is being used at a large scale which has increased testing capability,” she said. 

“Now every day, over 20,000 tests are being done but in spite of increase in tests, active cases are under control,” Srivastava said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Home Ministry
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp