All Delhi state university exams cancelled due to COVID-19: Manish Sisodia

The universities have been told to promote students to the next year or semester based on the assessments conducted till now and award them degrees accordingly.

Published: 11th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Delhi government has decided to cancel all state university semester and final exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference, on Saturday. 

The Dy CM added that the decision for class 10 and 12 students being promoted without conducting final exams owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, had been taken earlier.

ALSO READ: CBSE, ICSE cancel remaining class 10, 12 board exams scheduled for July

WATCH 

Owing to the disruption in the classes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has cut students' access to "labs, libraries, practicals, field research as everything was shut", the government decided to cancel all the terminal exams, semester exams including final exams.

The universities have been told to promote students to the next year or semester, based on the assessments conducted till now and award them degrees accordingly.

He said that the decision was necessary because the situation is such that it is difficult to conduct the exams in such unprecendented times, but it is also imperative that they get their degrees to pursue higher education or jobs. 

The Dy CM said that the Delhi government's decision did not concern Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other central universities in the national capital.

He quoted CM Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the decision, "These are extraordinary times and we need to have extraordinary decisions."

