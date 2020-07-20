'Recovered from COVID-19': Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain resumes work from today

By Online Desk

The 55-year-old Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain, who was tested COVID-19 positive in June, has fully recovered and will be resuming his duties from today in the capital's fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Announcing the good news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, 'Jain was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today.'

Jain was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and later to Max Hospital's ICU after suffering from high-grade fever and breathlessness.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.



AAP MLA Atishi and two other leaders of the party had also contracted coronavirus in the month of June.

Jain, who is the AAP MLA from Shakurbasti, has now fully recovered and will start his duties from today. he has also expressed his desire to donate plasma on Twitter in the early days.

Atishi, who has recovered from COVID-19, donated her plasma to the 'plasma bank' of a state-run facility here on Saturday, and urged others to also do it.

Inititally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also had taken the COVID-19 test and his report turned out to be negative.

Kejriwal has been urging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma.