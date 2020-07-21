After two months, coronavirus cases in New Delhi below 1,000

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: After almost two months, Delhi registered less than 1,000 new novel coronavirus cases, according to the daily health bulletin published on Monday. The number of fresh cases on Sunday was 957, the bulletin said.

The last time the fresh cases were below the 1,000 mark was on May 27, when there were 792 new cases.

Delhi has so far registered 1,23,747 cumulative cases out of which 1,04,918 patients have recovered. As of now, the active cases remain at 15,166 of which 8,379 are in home isolation.

The drop in fresh cases came even as the number of tests done was also comparatively less than other days. While only 4,177 RT-PCR tests were conducted, 7,293 were rapid antigen tests were carried out.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday said certain areas of the national capital had hit their peak while certain other areas in the city were still in the grip of the virus.

“Certain areas have hit their peak in Covid-19 cases. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas are yet to reach their peak.

The cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach the peak a little later,” Dr Guleria said while speaking to reporters to announce the beginning of human trials for the vaccine, Covaxin.

Talking about community transmission, he said there was not much evidence of it happening at the national level although it was happening in some containment zones.

“There are hotspots even in cities where there is a spike in cases and it is very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening,” he added.