Restructuring of Delhi Waqf Board delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

According to the DWB officials, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has already given consent for reconstitution of the body, which is the custodian of over 2,000 Waqf properties across the national capital.  

Published: 21st July 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rows of beds lined up in a hall at the Weddingz.in banquet hall in Kirti Nagar that has been converted into a temporary quarantine facility for people infected with the coronavirus, in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi has so far registered 1,23,747 cumulative cases out of which 1,04,918 patients have recovered.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the reconstitution of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB).
The Delhi government officials said though that the returning officer to conduct the elections of member-MLA and the chairman of the panel had been nominated; date for the same is not finalised yet.

“The date for the election has not been fixed yet because, at present, the priority of the administration is Covid-19 management... After proper consultation, the schedule for the election will be prepared. I don’t think that election can be held this month,” said a govenrment official.

The Central district DM, Nidhi Srivastava, has been appointed as returning officer for the board’s election. The election for the member-MLA is likely to take place among five elected Muslims members —  Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad) — of Delhi assembly. All of them belong to the AAP.

“There is always the possibility of electing the member under MLA quota unanimously. Former chairman of DWB and Okhla MLA Khan may be elected unopposed and also return as the chairman. However, Seelampur MLA Rehman is also eyeing the opportunity,” said a former DWB member.

According to the DWB officials, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has already given consent for reconstitution of the body, which is the custodian of over 2,000 Waqf properties across the national capital.  

Once member-MLA is appointed, elections for the chairmanship will take place in which seven members vote. Other members of the board are Himal Akhtar, former deputy mayor of Delhi Razia Sultana, Choudhary Shareef Ahmed, Naeem Fatima Kazmi and Amjad Tak.

Despite repeated attempts, DM Srivastava could not be reached for a  comment.

