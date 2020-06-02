STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Women activists call 'unfortunate', 'bizarre', 'shocking' release of Jessica Lal murder case convict

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the premature release of Sharma, who is serving a life sentence in the case, according to an official order.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma

Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Women rights activists called "unfortunate" the decision to prematurely release Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma, saying it sets a wrong precedent.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the premature release of Sharma, who is serving a life sentence in the case, according to an official order.

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) which comes under the Delhi government had recommended Sharma's release from the Tihar Jail last month.

ALSO READ | ‘Hope Manu never repeats same mistake’: Jessica Lal's sister Sabrina

Activist-politician Brinda Karat said there is absolutely no ground for giving Sharma a lenient release and that it is surprising that a board headed by a Delhi minister should come forth with such a recommendation.

"On what basis did the Delhi Sentence Review Board take a decision to recommend a criminal, who is convicted of the murder of a young woman, to be released three years earlier? It sets a very wrong precedent," she said.

"Good behaviour is subjective When somebody is convicted, unless he is proved to be not guilty, but he is proven guilty. He has a 20-year sentence he should complete those 20 years and particularly in such a case in which a young girl was so brutally murdered. So it sets a wrong precedent," Karat added.

ALSO READ | Jessica Lal murder convict prematurely released from jail after Lt Guv's nod

Women rights activist Shamina Shafiq said the decision to release Sharma is "shocking and bizarre".

"Already the country has been dealing with so much as far as crime against women is concerned. For Nirbhaya', it took so many years of turmoil to get justice for the family. Now, we see one more person walking scot-free and in the name of what? In the pretext of what?" she said.

"I hope better sense prevails and the government thinks about giving stringent punishment and send a strong message to society instead of actually going so soft on the criminals, especially those with serious charges.

It is not something to rejoice it is something to really think and ponder as to whether the government is actually serious about Beti Bachao' or is it only sloganeering," Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission for Women, said.

Chhavi Methi from the Bharatiya Samajik Jagritik Sanghatan called the development "unfortunate".

"The decision is unfortunate. It is very subjective what good behaviour is and what work he has actually done to show good behaviour'. It should not be a ground for basing early release," she noted.

Yogita Bhayana, who heads the People Against Rape in India (PARI), however, said Sharma should be given the "benefit of doubt"." if he has reformed and if he is going early because of his good behaviour, it should be fine.

I heard his stories about regret. What happened is unfortunate, but if he regrets it, then he should be given the benefit of doubt. And it isn't that he is coming out very early, he is coming out two-three years early. A murderer can be reformed not a rapist," she said.

PARI seeks to support rape survivors and help them in their fight for justice.

Manu Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999.

A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order.

The Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010.

Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jessica Lal murder case manu sharma
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp