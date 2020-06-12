STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government issues SOP for its offices to prevent spread of coronavirus

The employees will have to wear face masks at all times and maintain social distancing in cafeteria while meetings through video conferencing would be encouraged.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 cases reported from some of its departments, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribing elderly employees and pregnant women to be kept off frontline duties to ensure they are not exposed to any risk.

The government has also suggested that issuance of visitors’ passes must be suspended while keeping office buildings and vehicles sanitised to prevent the spread of the virus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released the SOPs focusing on sanitisation and maintaining social distancing by all departments, offices, civic bodies and agencies of the government.

The SOPs include generic preventive measures to be followed at all times like maintaining 6 feet social distance by employees, regular sanitisation of vehicles and frequently touched things like door knobs, lift buttons, washroom fixtures, hand rails and such other items.

ALSO READ | Delhi shocker! 1114 COVID-19 deaths unreported, indicates data from civic bodies 

The SOPs of DDMA is in line with the detailed protocol of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi government officials said.

According to the SOPs only asymptomatic staff is allowed to come to office while those above 65 years of age, pregnant women and with mild symptoms of COVID-19 have been advised to work from home.
The entry will be manned by personnel to ensure thermal screening and sanitisation of hands through dispensers at each premises.  

The employees will have to wear face masks at all times and maintain social distancing in cafeteria while meetings through video conferencing would be encouraged.

Sanitisation, distancing top list

Maintaining 6 feet social distance by employees, regular sanitisation of vehicles and frequently touched things like door knobs, lift buttons are few of the SOPs

(With PTI inputs)

