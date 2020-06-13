Delhi government hospitals to have oxygen facility at all designated COVID-19 beds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has decided to provide oxygen facility at all beds in COVID dedicated hospitals in wake of rising mortality and allegation of mismanagement of the COVID patients. The government authorised the hospitals to purchase the necessary equipment against Delhi State Health Mission funds.

The order issued by Delhi government said, “It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of ICU beds and beds with Oxygen facility.”

“In the view of above, it is decided to make oxygen facility available at all hospital beds available in designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply at all hospital beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders. The necessary equipment may be procured by hospitals and same may be charged against DSHM COVID fund,” it further said.



Meanwhile, the Delhi government updated its COVID discharge policy, according to which, mild or very mild or pre-symptomatic patients will be discharged within 10 days of showing symptoms and when they show no fever for three continuous days.

While discharging such patients, a second test won’t be done, says the Delhi government in its new policy. However, after leaving the facility, they will have to self isolate themselves for seven days.



During that time, if they develop symptoms, the government has advised them to contact the facility. During their discharge, the patient’s oxygen level will be checked which if dips below 95 per cent, he or she will be referred to a dedicated COVID facility.



(With agency inputs)