STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government hospitals to have oxygen facility at all designated COVID-19 beds

The government authorised the hospitals to purchase the necessary equipment against Delhi State Health Mission funds.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has decided to provide oxygen facility at all beds in COVID dedicated hospitals in wake of rising mortality and allegation of mismanagement of the COVID patients. The government authorised the hospitals to purchase the necessary equipment against Delhi State Health Mission funds.

The order issued by Delhi government said, “It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of ICU beds and beds with Oxygen facility.”

“In the view of above, it is decided to make oxygen facility available at all hospital beds available in designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply at all hospital beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders. The necessary equipment may be procured by hospitals and same may be charged against DSHM COVID fund,” it further said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cases might peak in India in July or August: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital VC

Meanwhile, the Delhi government updated its COVID discharge policy, according to which, mild or very mild or pre-symptomatic patients will be discharged within 10 days of showing symptoms and when they show no fever for three continuous days.

While discharging such patients, a second test won’t be done, says the Delhi government in its new policy. However, after leaving the facility, they will have to self isolate themselves for seven days.

During that time, if they develop symptoms, the government has advised them to contact the facility. During their discharge, the patient’s oxygen level will be checked which if dips below 95 per cent, he or she will be referred to a dedicated COVID facility.  

ALSO WATCH:           

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coroanvirus death toll coronavirus lockdown Delhi hospitals AAP Delhi COVID 19 Cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp