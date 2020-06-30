CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal pay tribute to doctor who died due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an ex-gratia of `1 crore for the family of a senior doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital who died battling COVID-19, and said the society has “lost a very valuable fighter”.

The 52-year-old doctor served in the war against the pandemic at the government facility, and died of the infection in an ICU of a private hospital on Sunday.



“Dr Aseem Gupta was a senior doctor serving COVID patients for the last few months. He was posted in the ICU. His colleagues speak about the dedication and commitment with which he served patients,” the chief minister said. Kejriwal said, his wife, also a doctor, had contracted COVID-19 too, but has now recovered.

“It is because of people like him that we have been able to fight COVID-19. He is a big inspiration to us and we bow to his spirit of service to humanity. As a mark of honour, Delhi government will offer an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Gupta,” he said.

The amount will be given by the government on behalf of the country, and the people of Delhi, for the services rendered by the doctor, he said.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted to pay tribute to Dr Gupta, who was battling the disease for the last two weeks at Max Hospital.



Lt Governor Anil Baijal also tweeted to express his condolences: “Deeply saddened at the death of Dr Aseem Gupta of LNJP who served tirelessly in fight against COVID-19. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline doctors and health workers. My utmost sympathies are with family members !”

