Centre is '100%' responsible for Delhi violence: Sharad Pawar

'National capital has been burning. The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism,' he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central government is "100%" responsible for the Delhi violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday and accused the ruling BJP of playing divisive politics in the national capital after losing the Assembly elections.

Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here, Pawar also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches in the run-up to the Delhi polls.

"As per the Constitution, public representatives and the ruling party are not responsible for the law and order situation in Delhi. That responsibility lies with the Union government. Hence whatever is happening in Delhi, its 100% responsibility lies with the Union government, as it is responsible for law and order," Pawar said.

The recent communal violence in northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and leftover 200 injured. "The national capital has been burning since the last few days. The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism," he said.

He said the electoral campaign of the prime minister, Home Minister and other Central ministers was aimed at creating a rift in the society and hurting religious harmony.

"The prime minister of a country belongs to all the religions, people and states. He belongs to the entire country. The person in such post indirectly making statements (aimed at) creating a religious discord (in his poll speech) is a worrisome thing," he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers also made similar speeches.

Pawar said that instead of using their power to ensure safety of people, some BJP ministers are making statements like "Goli Maro" and trying to terrorise a section of the society. "This is highly condemnable," he added.

Referring to the maiden visit of Donald Trump, Pawar said a section of people was being attacked while the US President was accorded a warm welcome in Delhi. "A situation has arisen to face major troubles ahead," he said.

