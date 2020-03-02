Delhi riots: Death toll in violence rises to 46, SIT to conduct probe

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 46 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

"Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today," Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.



ALSO READ: Northeast-Delhi on edge as four more corpses fished out of drains

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence.



Several bodies of riot victims have been found in drains since Wednesday including of IB staffer Ankit Sharma after violence ebbed.

In parts of northeast Delhi, people complained of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots.



The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far.

Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.

No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past three days, an official said.