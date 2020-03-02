Northeast-Delhi on edge as four more corpses fished out of drains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The situation in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi remained tense as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar on Sunday and heavy police deployment continued.



The GTB Hospital medical superintendent Sunil Kumar, however, clarified that the four dead bodies which were fished out from canals were not brought to the hospital.



Three bodies were fished out from two drains in Gokalpuri on Sunday while one body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar, police said. However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated the death toll figure.



Several bodies of riot victims have been found in drains since Wednesday including of IB staffer Ankit Sharma after violence ebbed. In parts of northeast Delhi, people complained of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots.



The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act. No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past three days, an official said.



Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited some of the riot-hit areas, including Brahmapuri, and consoled the people affected.



"It is disturbing to see that so many people are badly affected. We have to relieve them of trauma and bring their lives back on track," he told reporters. The AAP government has started distributing relief materials in the affected areas.

Victims start getting compensation



Victims of last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi have started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government said on Sunday.



"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday... Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," a government statement said. Application were sought from victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications, it added.