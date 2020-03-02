Home Cities Delhi

Northeast-Delhi on edge as four more corpses fished out of drains

The GTB Hospital medical superintendent Sunil Kumar, however, clarified that the four dead bodies which were fished out from canals were not brought to the hospital. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clear burnt vehicles at riot-hit Khajuri Khas in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The situation in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi remained tense as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar on Sunday and heavy police deployment continued.

The GTB Hospital medical superintendent Sunil Kumar, however, clarified that the four dead bodies which were fished out from canals were not brought to the hospital. 

Three bodies were fished out from two drains in Gokalpuri on Sunday while one body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar, police said. However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated the death toll figure.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Heavy security, section 144 in force at Shaheen Bagh 

Several bodies of riot victims have been found in drains since Wednesday including of IB staffer Ankit Sharma after violence ebbed. In parts of northeast Delhi, people complained of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots. 

The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act. No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past three days, an official said.  

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited some of the riot-hit areas, including Brahmapuri, and consoled the people affected.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: BJP Muslim leader's home torched

"It is disturbing to see that so many people are badly affected. We have to relieve them of trauma and bring their lives back on track," he told reporters. The AAP government has started distributing relief materials in the affected areas.   

Victims start getting compensation

Victims of last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi have started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday... Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," a government statement said. Application were sought from victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications, it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Violence Delhi CAA Protests
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp