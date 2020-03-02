Home Cities Delhi

Don't single out BJP, criticise everyone who made hate speeches: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari refused to toe the line that only the BJP leaders are involved in making provocative speeches.
 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president and member of Parliament from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Monday attacked opposition leaders for singling out the BJP for making hate speeches. He said everyone who made provocative speeches should be criticized and not only the BJP.

Manoj Tiwari refused to toe the line that only the BJP leaders are involved in making provocative speeches.

"First they give hate speeches and vitiate the atmosphere in Delhi and the country. They can't understand the pain of Delhi. If they have raised questions, Home Minister Amit Shah will answer in the House," Tiwari said outside Parliament on Monday.

When asked about the provocative speeches by some BJP leaders, Tiwari said, "If you are taking some names of the BJP leaders, then take everybody's name. When it comes to making hate speeches, why single out only BJP leaders. Some opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi have also given hate speeches."

Tiwari also blamed opposition leaders for not helping defuse tensions in Delhi.

More than 40 people have lost their lives in the violence that erupted on February 24 when anti and pro CAA protesters clashed in northeast Delhi.

Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
