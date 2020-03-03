Home Cities Delhi

AAP government accused of 'discrimination' in giving ex gratia to Delhi riots vicitm

A few leaders of political parties in national capital, who refused to come on record, termed the decision as populist measure.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s announcement for compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who lost his life in the northeast Delhi’s communal violence.

This has evoked sharp reactions with several questioning alleged ‘discrimination’ and demanding parity with other riot victims.   

“Certainly, what a normal citizen is being promised is awfully less. The government seems to have succumbed to the pressure being built by its political opponents. Why should the family of an ordinary victim get only Rs 10 lakh?” said a leader, requesting anonymity fearing backlash. 

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Sharma. His body was retrieved from a drain in Chand Bagh area, one of the worst affected in the violence. 

Earlier, he had assured Rs 10 lakh to the families of communal riot victims. The government had already cleared ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who also died during the violence. Reacting to the CM’s tweet, Krishna Pratap Singh, an author and AAP sympathiser wrote on micro-blogging site, “Makes no sense. Either all riot victims are equal or they are not.”

Condemning the decision, Srivatsa Y B, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national campaign in-charge, said that the government was dividing the dead.

 “What about Faizan who died after being shot and then beaten by Delhi Police? What about the remaining 40 or so victims? Family of Ankit Sharma deserves as much compensation as the state can give but so do the others. Don’t divide the dead (sic),” his tweet said. 
 

However, Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA, said compensation to Sharma and Lal are in accordance to the existing policy for personnel of security forces, who die in the line of duty.

‘Parity needed’

Amarjit Singh Chandhiok, former additional solicitor general, said both conditions can’t be matched but there should be some parity.

“Victim is a victim whether he or she is in the service or not. Centre should contribute.  What will a family who has lost its sole breadwinner do with Rs 10 lakh?  Apart from monetary help, the government should offer fee exemption for school going children and no bill for power and water for certain years,” he said.   
 

