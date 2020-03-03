Centre ready to hold discussion on Delhi riots after Holi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in Delhi after Holi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Amid uproar in the House by members demanding an immediate discussion on the issue, the speaker said the matter can be taken up after the festival.

Proceedings have been disrupted in Lok Sabha over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi.

It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days.

Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured.