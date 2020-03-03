Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal calls on PM Modi for first time after being re-elected as Delhi CM, discusses riots

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, assumes importance as it comes against the backdrop of large-scale violence in northeast Delhi.

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal and Modi discussed various issues related to the development of the national capital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi.

It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days.

Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured.

"The Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours in the last few days. I appreciated them," Kejriwal added.

"The prime minister also agreed that such violent incidents should not be repeated in Delhi," he said.

Responding to a question on hate speeches by BJP leaders, Kejriwal said they did not discuss it specifically.

The chief minister also requested Modi to take stern action against those involved in the violence, "no matter how influential he or she is".

He also sought the prime minister's help for the development of Delhi.

On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah had discussed the situation with the Delhi chief minister and leaders of various parties.

The AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time on the trot after it swept the February 8 elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats.

The BJP bagged the rest of the seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp