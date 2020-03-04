Delhi ministers take stock of riot-hit areas; help desks, relief camps set up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 people have shifted to a relief camp set up by the Delhi government in Mustafabad area for riot-hit families of northeast Delhi. According to a press statement issued by the government, residents from neighbourhoods such as Shivpuri, Mustafabad, and Karawal Nagar have gathered at the camp, where all essential facilities are being provided.

The government has also set up several helpdesks at the Mustafabad relief camp from where the families can get compensations by filling a simple form. So far 89 individuals have been compensated, with the total compensation amount adding up to Rs 38,75,000.



On Tuesday, Delhi ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the violence-hit areas to review the relief operations and build trust amongst all the communities of these areas. The ministers also met with local SDMs, DMs, deputy commissioners and other administration officials and directed them to ensure that the relief claims are settled in due time.

“The situation is grim today, but I also noticed that the residents displayed a lot of unity amongst themselves, irrespective of their religion, and came out in support of each other during these difficult times. Our officers are keeping a close watch on the affected areas to report and prevent any untoward incident,” said Sisodia after the visit. Officials are trying to contact the occupants of locked houses through their neighbours so that their names and details shall be included in the SDM reports.

Till Monday evening, 79 burnt houses, 168 substantially burnt houses, 40 minor burnt houses, 327 burnt shops, and 41 dead bodies were reported in the police reports. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also took stock of the situation at Ashok Nagar and Maujpur areas in Shahdara district.



Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam paid a visit to Ganga Vihar and Ashok Nagar Mosque of Gokulpuri along with the area MLA Chaudhary Surendra Singh. Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Food and Supplies Imran Hussain went to Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, and Chand Bagh to check the functioning of fair price shops, along with the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies (CFS) and other senior and Field Officers of the department.



“I spoke to the victims and ensured them of full support on behalf of the government. The district authorities have been instructed to speed up the process of verification of claims and ensure that all claims are settled within the next two days,” said Gahlot.