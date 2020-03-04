Delhi riots: Police flip-flops on 'rescue' of Tahir Hussain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Additional CP (Crime Branch) Ajit Singla announced that Tahir Hussain was “rescued” from his house, the Delhi Police changed its stance saying the suspended AAP councillor was still on the run. The DCP northeast district tweeted in the evening that reports about the police rescuing Hussain was wrong.



“A section of media has reported that Tahir Hussain was rescued by Delhi Police. The facts are that on night intervening 24/25 Feb 2020 when some public men informed police deployed at Chand Bagh that Tahir Hussain was trapped as crowd had surrounded his house. The police verified the same to be incorrect,” the tweet said.



“It is further added that he was named as accused on upon recovery of the body of Ankit Sharma. His house was searched and he was found absconding.”



Hussain is accused of killing IB staffer Ankit Sharma. His name figures in the FIR. Earlier in the evening, Singla had said that Hussain was rescued after he made a SOS call to the police.