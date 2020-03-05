Home Cities Delhi

Relief as Noida students, kin test negative for coronavirus

Three other schools in the city and adjoining areas have also announced a holiday for students and staff to contain the spread of the virus.

Published: 05th March 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Metro riders wear protective masks in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All children and their family members, who were believed to have come into contact with individuals afflicted with the novel Coronavirus, have tested negative.

“We have received confirmation from the CMO (chief medical officer) and DM, Gautam Budh Nagar, that all the children and their family members have tested negative for Coronavirus,” read a statement issued by the Noida school where the children study, on Wednesday.

EDITORIAL | Responding to the coronavirus epidemic without panic

The school announced a closure till Friday, in what the authorities said was a precautionary move to sanitise the campus. According to the school authorities, all the students have been placed in home quarantine for the next 14 days, as they need constant monitoring. 

The school announced temporary suspension of classes on Tuesday following reports that a person, afflicted with the deadly virus, came to attend a birthday party, along with his child last Friday, and, some of the latter’s friends and teachers from the Noida school were also at the do.

Three other schools in the city and adjoining areas have also announced a holiday for students and staff to contain the spread of the virus. Two more have advanced their Spring breaks and others have sent out advisories to parents.

