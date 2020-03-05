Home Opinions Editorials

EDITORIAL | Responding to the coronavirus epidemic without panic

With the positive cases of coronavirus in India climbing to 29, of which 15 are Italian tourists, a sense of alarm seems to have set in not only in government circles but also among the common man.

Published: 05th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police deployed at Gandhi hospital following the reports of novel coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

With the positive cases of coronavirus in India climbing to 29, of which 15 are Italian tourists, a sense of alarm seems to have set in not only in government circles but also among the common man.

At least three high-level meetings in the Central government have taken place since Tuesday while many people are already taking precautionary measures in their homes.

While all this is not necessarily bad, panic should not set in as the response to the global health challenge will then not be based on informed inputs.

As of Wednesday, the global death toll had crossed 3,190 with more than 93,000 people being infected by the virus worldwide. China is the worst hit, with 2,981 deaths and 80,270 cases in all.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus lingers in rooms and toilets but disinfectants kill it: Study

After China, it is South Korea that is the most affected, but the situation in Iran and Italy is also alarming.

The response from the Indian government so far has been quick and adequate, which has kept the threat from the virus in check till now. All entry points into India, especially airports, are being screened for coronavirus.

The government also evacuated many Indian students in China, sending at least two aircraft for the purpose.

ALSO READ | Andhra coronavirus scare: 20 foreign returnees kept under observation in isolation wards

At home, many quarantine facilities have been set up. On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi announced that he will not celebrate Holi because of the virus.

Many have taken the cue from him and will also desist from the festival of colours. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19 screening increases five fold

As long as the threat was only from Indians who had travelled abroad, the virus was contained.

But the situation has now changed as six cases of local transmission have been detected.

The affected man from Delhi had travelled to Agra, where the authorities believe he transmitted the virus to six others.

This poses a huge challenge as the authorities have to trace all the contact points of the virus-affected man in order to rule out that he has not infected more.

Given the size of India’s population, this task is gigantic. Faced with this new reality, the authorities will have to be on their toes, with public participation holding the key.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp