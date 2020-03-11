Home Cities Delhi

Delhit riots: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's three associates arrested

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Hussain's brother Shah Alam in connection with the riots.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Councillor Tahir Hussain

Councillor Tahir Hussain (File photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three associates of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in connection with the communal riots in northeast Delhi which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, police said on Wednesday.

Abid, a resident of Dayalpur, and Mohd Shahdab and Rashid Saifi, both from Nehru Vihar, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, they said.

They were with Hussain on February 24 during the violence in the district, the police said.

also read: ED registers cases against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain over alleged links with PFI

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Hussain's brother Shah Alam in connection with the riots.

Three other people, who were sheltering Alam, were also arrested.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police last week after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence over the new citizenship law.

Tahir Hussain Delhi Riots Delhi violence aap
