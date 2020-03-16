'Kejriwal not bigger than SC': Shaheen Bagh protest to continue despite Delhi govt COVID-19 ban

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called off all social or political gathering in the wake of threat due to Coronavirus in the national Capital, the iconic Shaheen Bagh protest site is not going to get empty anytime soon.

The volunteers at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests have been going on since December 15 last year, have said that they would wait for the Supreme Court orders on the matter. “We have been waiting for the hearing which is scheduled for March 23 in the apex court so we will not comply with the Delhi government’s orders,” said Syed Taseer, one of the volunteers.

Another volunteer who did not wish to be named said that the protest will go on undeterred. However, there is a slight drop in numbers. A statement attributed to women of Shaheen Bagh on Monday evening stated that the demonstrators were taking precautions for the safety of fellow protesters. They urged Delhi government to take similar measures for the safety of victims of northeast Delhi riots living in relief camps.

During the day, rumours about shopkeepers opening shops on the road that has been occupied by the protesters made rounds but were soon dispelled. While addressing a press conference on Monday, CM Kejriwal announced that social, religious or political gathering in the city will be banned. “This will be applicable for all. Whether it is a protest or anything else, people will have to follow it,” he said.

‘Taking precautions to prevent contraction’



A statement attributed to women of Shaheen Bagh on Monday evening stated that the demonstrators were taking precautions for the safety of fellow protesters. They urged Delhi government to take similar measures for the safety of victims of northeast Delhi riots living in relief camps.