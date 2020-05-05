STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court to hear JNU professor’s plea on campus violence

The court decided to hear the matter on Tuesday on an early hearing plea by filed by Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during the attack by masked people inside the campus.

A masked mob stormed the campus and targeted students on January 5. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has agreed to hear on May 5 a plea filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University professor seeking registration of FIR in a case related to attack on students and teachers on the campus on January 5.

Sen said the lodging of FIR was urgent as investigation could take place only if the case is registered.
The court had in February directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to file an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. The petition, filed by Sen, sought lodging of FIR into ‘wanton acts of violence’ suffered by Sen at the JNU  campus.

It said Sen had to approach the court on account of inaction on the part of the police authorities despite “clear and cogent” facts and underlying material placed by her before the investigating agency.

On January 5, masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman had condemned the violence.

(With agency inputs)

