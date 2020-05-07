STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoronaOven: This device disinfects tools, eatables for your safety

“It looks like a microwave oven and has a chamber with UV light arranged in a specific manner that can sanitise any object placed inside.

Published: 07th May 2020

Log 9 Materials’ CorornaOven can be used to disinfect masks.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Log 9 Materials is a Nanotechnology company that aims to revolutionise the energy sector with a zero emission, low-cost aluminium-air fuel cell, and has now developed a proprietary device for neutralising COVID-19 and other pathogens from the surfaces of various products. The device called CorornaOven can be used to disinfect masks, PPEs, hospital equipment, and even groceries.

“It looks like a microwave oven and has a chamber with UV light arranged in a specific manner that can sanitise any object placed inside. The design is based on the Journal of Virological Methods by US-based National Institute of Energy and Infectious Diseases. It says that if a particular intensity of UV light falls onto a surface, the coronavirus can be killed,” informs company founder Akshay Singhal.The basic concept is similar to the UV tool steriliser used in the salons. “But the difference is that the salon tool doesn’t have such an high intensity of UV light like CoronaOven, and just takes care of the bacterias and not the viruses,” he adds.

Though it can also be used to sanitise eatables such as fruits, vegetables and packets of essential items such as milk and groceries, its larger requirement is at hospitals, informs Singhal. “A recent announcement by AIIMS had asked the staff to reuse masks because of the shortage. Reusing them without sanitising is a huge risk. Even the policemen are being given one mask to use the entire month. This patent-pending contactless technology completely disinfects the mask once it’s put inside the chamber for less than 10 minutes.”

Log 9 Materials has supplied the CoronaOven to various hospitals like Trustwell, Narayan Hrudalaya, Amrita along with Bengaluru police and various diagnostic labs and clinics pan India.There are three variants of the product. The plug-in one is for stationary use and is available in two sizes – 20 and 33 litres, while the battery-operated portable model is available in 20 litres. So, how safe is it to sanitise food items? “Since it is UVC light, it doesn’t have a penetration depth. So, it doesn’t harm food items. This light is also being used to sterilise cold-pressed juices throughout the world,” says Sharma.

