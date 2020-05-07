STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Police reply on Shahrukh Pathan’s bail plea citing COVID-19 scare sought

Advocate Asghar Khan, representing Pathan, sought bail for the accused contending that there was a delay of two days in lodging of the FIR.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:53 AM

Mohammed Shahrukh who waved a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act on Feb. 24 in New Delhi Tuesday March 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday sought the police response on a plea by Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a head constable during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, seeking bail on the ground that jails are overcrowded and pose a higher risk of catching coronavirus. 

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra issued notice to the investigating officer in the case and sought response on the bail application by May 8.     

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unsafe to remain in jail as it is not possible to maintain social distancing due to overcrowding.     

The accused sought bail saying he has been languishing in jail for over a month now. The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday asked a trial court to ensure that if Pathan files a bail plea, it is heard within two days.  

Pathan, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia during the communal riots went viral on social media, was arrested on March 3 from UP’s Shamli.

TAGS
Shahrukh Pathan Delhi Riots CAA NRC Delhi Violence Delhi Police COVID 19
Coronavirus
