Fresh coronavirus case reported at Delhi's Azadpur mandi, total now at 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh case of coronavirus was identified by the district administration at Azadpur wholesale fruit and vegetable market on Wednesday. The total count of coronavirus cases reported from the fruit and vegetable market now stands at 18, including one death.

“District surveillance team is tracing the contacts of the fresh case and further investigation is on,” said a government official. Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) chairman Adil Khan said that trade inside the wholesale market though was normal.



“Around 7,450 tons of fruit and vegetables were traded inside the market, which is around the usual amount. No hike in prices was observed” said Khan. Over the past week the wholesale market has been facing supply issues after the Haryana government decided to seal its borders. Simultaneously trade associations within the market started shutting shops after the number of coronavirus cases started to increase.

The North Delhi district administration have been taking precautionary measures by sending medical teams for thermal scanning of traders and labourers and have even carried out a full-scale sanitisation of the market. Recently the Delhi government deputed two medical teams at the mandi which have approximately screened 2,900 people since the posting.