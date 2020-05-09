STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Implementing Delhi government relaxations necessary for all RWAs  

As per the fresh order, all the district magistrates will have to ensure that the fresh set of relaxations are
implemented in face of the lockdown.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

: A man wearing protective mask sitting outside the Indira Gandhi International airport T3 during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav , EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday passed a fresh order stating that any government authority or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) who are stopping or prohibiting activities allowed under the government issued relaxations are violating the law.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that it has brought to the notice of the government that the revised relaxation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are not being allowed by different authorities as well as RWAs on their accord, which is contrary to the spirit of aforesaid orders.

As per the fresh order, all the district magistrates will have to ensure that the fresh set of relaxations are
implemented in face of the lockdown.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

In the past few days reports have been coming in of resident’s organization in different parts of the city making their own rules of entry and exit sometimes even in the case of essential services. Recently an RWA in the neighbouring city of Ghaziabad stopped the entry and exit of the essential health workers in their society.

The order further details out all the relaxations that have been granted to Delhi which has been marked as a  red zone, such as the opening of private offices with 1/3 manpower, restart of construction activities with in-situ workers and opening of non-essential standalone shops.

Delhi government has also allowed the opening of liquor stores but due to overcrowding, many liquor stores were forced to be shut down by police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp