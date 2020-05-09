COVID-19: Implementing Delhi government relaxations necessary for all RWAs  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday passed a fresh order stating that any government authority or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) who are stopping or prohibiting activities allowed under the government issued relaxations are violating the law.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that it has brought to the notice of the government that the revised relaxation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are not being allowed by different authorities as well as RWAs on their accord, which is contrary to the spirit of aforesaid orders.

As per the fresh order, all the district magistrates will have to ensure that the fresh set of relaxations are implemented in face of the lockdown.

implemented in face of the lockdown.



In the past few days reports have been coming in of resident’s organization in different parts of the city making their own rules of entry and exit sometimes even in the case of essential services. Recently an RWA in the neighbouring city of Ghaziabad stopped the entry and exit of the essential health workers in their society.

The order further details out all the relaxations that have been granted to Delhi which has been marked as a red zone, such as the opening of private offices with 1/3 manpower, restart of construction activities with in-situ workers and opening of non-essential standalone shops.

Delhi government has also allowed the opening of liquor stores but due to overcrowding, many liquor stores were forced to be shut down by police personnel.