STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown: Web link crashes as tipplers rush for e-tokens to buy booze in Delhi

Such was the rush for buying e-tokens for liquor on the first day that the web link launched for the purpose crashed.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

People show e-token to purchase liquor at Gole Market. (PHOTO | PARVEEN NEGI, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neither corona fear nor corona fee could stop tipplers from queuing up to stock up their favourite brands. So, how could Delhi government’s move to regulate booze sale through e-tokens?

Such was the rush for buying e-tokens for liquor on the first day that the web link launched for the purpose crashed. The web link has continuously been displaying error message — 502 Bad Gateway — since Thursday evening, when it was unveiled. Officials blamed ‘heavy rush’ for the server error.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

“We launched the e-token service from Thursday and there are some issues which are being worked out,” said health minister Satyendar Jain. The decision to issue e-token came as the administration failed to implement social distancing norms in front of liquor vends after sale at selected outlets was allowed on Monday.

The government is said to be considering options of contactless sale such as home delivery. However, an official said, “Home delivery may take time because it will require an amendment to Delhi Excise Act. Once e-token system is streamlined, it will help in ending chaos at liquor shops.”

SC ok with online sale

States should consider online sale and home delivery of liquor to ensure social distance norm is not violated, SC bench said

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp