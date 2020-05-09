COVID-19 lockdown: Web link crashes as tipplers rush for e-tokens to buy booze in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neither corona fear nor corona fee could stop tipplers from queuing up to stock up their favourite brands. So, how could Delhi government’s move to regulate booze sale through e-tokens?



Such was the rush for buying e-tokens for liquor on the first day that the web link launched for the purpose crashed. The web link has continuously been displaying error message — 502 Bad Gateway — since Thursday evening, when it was unveiled. Officials blamed ‘heavy rush’ for the server error.



“We launched the e-token service from Thursday and there are some issues which are being worked out,” said health minister Satyendar Jain. The decision to issue e-token came as the administration failed to implement social distancing norms in front of liquor vends after sale at selected outlets was allowed on Monday.



The government is said to be considering options of contactless sale such as home delivery. However, an official said, “Home delivery may take time because it will require an amendment to Delhi Excise Act. Once e-token system is streamlined, it will help in ending chaos at liquor shops.”

SC ok with online sale

States should consider online sale and home delivery of liquor to ensure social distance norm is not violated, SC bench said