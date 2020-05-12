STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi records single-day death toll of 13 with 406 new cases

According to a source, the figure of deaths as mentioned on Tuesday’s bulletin is not from Monday but is a reconciliation of data from the hospital.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Tuesday registered its highest single-day death toll so far, with 13 succumbing to the coronavirus. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state government, the total tally now stands at 86.

The new deaths as mentioned in the bulletin have come from Lok Nayak Hospital which is a designated Covid facility under the state government. While the earlier count from the hospital was five, the total on Tuesday stood at 18. According to a source, the figure of deaths as mentioned on Tuesday’s bulletin is not from Monday but is a reconciliation of data from the hospital.

Last week, reports of the death tally being fudged by the Delhi government had made headlines, with hospitals such as Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge Medical College and LNJP all claiming higher number of fatalities than those published by the AAP led state government.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order directing all government and private hospitals to communicate each Covid-19 related issue to the IDSP team. The authorities also issued guidelines to hospitals for timely submission of the daily report on number of fatalities.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

However, as per sources, the numbers of dead bodies cremated or buried with corona protocol are even higher than cumulative figures provided by the hospitals.

An MCD official stated that 153 bodies have been cremated at Nigambodh Ghat and around 90 bodies have been buried at Kotla Qabristan in ITO while following protocol pertaining to those related to Covid fatalities.

The state continues to see a surge in fresh coronavirus cases with 406 new cases being reported on Monday, taking the tally of active cases up to 5,041.

However, 383 positive patients also recovered on the same day. In the city, 111 patients are currently in ICU while 20 patients are on ventilators. Following the centre’s protocols, 1,073 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients have been kept in home isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases Delhi covid 19 cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp