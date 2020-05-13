STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt over direction to permit operation of public transport in districts

The PIL, filed by Shreesh Chadha, has sought appropriate direction to the respondent to frame guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene of the passengers and public transport operators.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers arrive at New Delhi Railway station following the resumption of passenger train services by Indian Railways connecting major cities during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

Passengers arrive at New Delhi Railway station following the resumption of passenger train services by Indian Railways connecting major cities during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a petition seeking direction to permit the operation of public transport in all districts of the national capital.

The public interest litigation was filed by one Shreesh Chadha through advocate Prashant Vaxish, who has sought appropriate direction to the respondent to frame guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene of the passengers and public transport operators.

A Division Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has asked Centre, Delhi Government, Delhi Transport Corporation and DMRC to file reply on the plea and listed it for May 20.

The plea has also sought direction to set up thermal scanning units, and other necessary equipment to ensure that only passengers who are testing negative for COVID-19 and are utilising the service for commute for purposes of permitted activity are allowed to board.

The petitioner told the court that as per revised guidelines of lockdown, government provided relief to private establishments by allowing them to operate. Particularly, goverment allowed for a wider freedom to operate to government and private establishments, and also allowed private vehicles to ply subject to a limit of two persons in four-wheeler vehicles and one person per two wheeler vehicle.

The petition was moved observing that a large population of the nationa capital does not own private vehicles, and relies solely on the well-established and highly utilised public transport system and auto/cycle rickshaws to reach their places of work.

"On an average, lakhs of people make the journey from their home to their places of work and back, daily. Therefore, by allowing establishments and offices to operate, without the operation of public transport, the Government of India has failed to take this part of NCT Delhi's working population. This leaves a large portion of the working population without the means to reach their workplaces, when now they are explicitly required to by their owners/employers," the plea said.

The plea said that no buses, metro trains or rickshaws are available to the marginalised sections of the working population and the entire working population that relies on public transport systems to commute to their places of work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi buses Delhi public transport Delhi
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp