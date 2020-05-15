Allow Delhi public transport services for government staff, essential sectors: Kejriwal to Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, which has been pitching for lifting the lockdown, has made several recommendations regarding reopening of public transport, private offices and allowing other activities in a limited manner and with proper safeguards.

If the Centre gives the go-ahead, the Delhi government proposes to restart bus service but not more than 20 people will be allowed on a bus at a time. It has also been proposed that two marshals shall man the entry and exit doors to ensure social distancing norms, according to a note sent to the Centre by the Delhi government.

While this newspaper has a copy of the note, both the Delhi government and the L-G’s office refused to confirm the proposals. Delhi Metro has been proposed to be started initially for central and Delhi government employees and persons providing essential services and having e-pass from district magistrate.

The trains shall run from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. A decision on extending the metro service could be taken following review after a week. Cab services can also operate but only two passengers, apart from the driver, will be allowed while autos and e-rickshaw can carry only one passenger at a time.

All private offices can operate with up to 50 per cent strength and government offices shall function as per MHA guidelines. Parks, playgrounds and sports complexes can open but contact sports shall not be permitted.