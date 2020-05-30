STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rising cases a matter of concern, but we're four steps ahead of the coronavirus: Kejriwal

Stating that the country cannot be in permanent lockdown, the CM said that the government is focusing on arrangements for COVID-19 treatment instead. 

Published: 30th May 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing his concern over the steep rise in coronavirus infections in Delhi in the last one week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that while the rise in numbers is a matter of concern, residents don't need to panic. 

The government is four steps ahead of the COVID-19 disease and gearing up to enhance capacity to accommodate more patients suffering from the contagion in government and private hospitals, he added. 
 
"It is a matter of concern, but we don't need to panic. I assure people that the government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus. Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, we are fully prepared. We should worry when the number increases and there is a shortage of beds," he said.
 
Stating that the country cannot be in permanent lockdown, the CM said that the government is focusing on arrangements for COVID-19 treatment instead. 

ALSO READ | Delhi government designates five hotels to increase capacity of COVID-19-dedicated hospitals 
 
He said in the last one week, 2,100 more beds for coronavirus-infected people had been arranged and within a week, the city will have 9,500 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.
 
"We have issued an order already and by June 5, we will have 9,500 beds, as we are also taking over private hotels. If required, we will install oxygen concentrators there. Though positive cases have increased since May 14 from 8,500 to about 17,000, only 500 more patients were admitted to the hospitals. There were 1,600 people in hospitals till May 14 while at present, a total of 2,100 are recuperating. Still, we have 4,500 beds vacant. That is why I am saying don't fear. Most are recovering at home as they have very mild symptoms such as low fever or cough. There is no need to panic,” said Kejriwal.
 
The fourth phase of the lockdown to contain the pandemic will end on Sunday. 

In Delhi, coronavirus cases rose to 17,386 on Friday, and there have been 398 deaths so far. 
 
Kejriwal said that the government will launch a mobile application next week containing comprehensive information on hospitals for coronavirus infection treatment including vacant beds and Intensive Care Units (ICU) reserved for COVID-19 patients.   
 
"All information will also be available on helpline number 1,031," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID delhi coronavirus delhi COVID-19
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp