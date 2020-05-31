STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show cause notices to AIIMS, RML, LNJP, Safdarjung for 'delay' in reporting COVID-19 deaths

Published: 31st May 2020 08:35 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued show cause notices to four leading facilities in the national capital, including AIIMS and LNJP Hospital, for "delay in reporting death cases", authorities said on Sunday.

While LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, rest three hospitals are under the central government.

"Show cause notices have been issued to AIIMS, LNJP Hospital, RM Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital to explain the reasons for delay in reporting death cases and for violation of the directions issued by the Delhi Health Department, as well as by DDMA under the Disaster Management Act," the department said in a statement.

Besides, memoranda have been issued to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital also to explain the reasons for "delay in reporting death cases and for violation of the directions" issued by the health and other authorities.

The statement also said an advisory has been issued to LNJP Hospital "to be careful in the future" and follow the orders and guidelines issued by the department in letter and spirit so that "no anomaly" is reported in death figured by the government.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said.

