Centre sets up 10 teams to inspect private COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi

The multi-disciplinary teams were set up as per the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in view of the recent spike in cases in Delhi.

Published: 16th November 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital to check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain the spread of the virus. According to a MHA order on Monday, the teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days.

The multi-disciplinary teams are constituted to visit all private hospitals in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance with various directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for testing and treating of COVID-19 patients and the Government of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread of the virus, the order said.

The multi-disciplinary teams were set up as per the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in view of the recent spike in cases in Delhi. An additional team has also been constituted and kept as reserve. The teams were given the task of visiting about 114 private hospitals which are treating COVID-19 patients.

Spike in Delhi COVID cases: 300 additional ICU beds, RT-PCR testing to be doubled, says Amit Shah

The multi-disciplinary teams will look into whether in the visited private hospitals, the availability of wards and ICU beds are as per the Delhi government orders, whether such availability is being displayed on a real-time basis by the hospital through LED, and whether the private hospitals are thoroughly observing the Covid-19 discharge policy as mandated by Centre.

The other terms of reference include RT-PCR testing capacity, if available; capacity utilised and turnaround time of test report, are the critical patients being referred to other government or private hospitals without ascertaining the availability in those hospitals, if there is any other violation in the treatment protocols. 

Rs 45 crore fine imposed

Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that stricter actions will be taken for not following COVID-19 safety norms in public, and said penalties worth Rs 45 crore have been imposed in the last several days for such violations.adding the problem is that people are not afraid of virus.

