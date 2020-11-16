STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi govt's revised containment strategy to be announced soon, officials say

A top official of the Delhi government said a revised plan of the containment strategy is expected to be finalised after discussions in the coming days.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on revising its containment strategy and is likely to conduct a survey in the high-coronavirus incidence areas of the city, officials said on Monday, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a review of the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

A top official of the Delhi government said a revised plan of the containment strategy is expected to be finalised after discussions in the coming days.

With Delhi witnessing a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps, including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily PCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting attended by Shah and Kejriwal.

The home minister emphasised that the entire set of containment measures instituted earlier should be reviewed continuously, so that there are no gaps in implementation.

"The Delhi government is discussing on revising the containment strategy, a plan of which is likely to be announced in a day or two," the official said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 75 doctors, 250 paramedics enorute Delhi, day after Amit Shah's meet on curbing case surge

There has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones in Delhi since the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

On November 1, the number of containment zones was 3,359, which rose to 4,358 by November 15.

Officials said a door-to-door survey is likely to be launched soon in areas that reported a high number of COVID-19 cases.

"The survey will identify suspected COVID-19 patients in high-risk areas and groups to test and isolate them if they test positive for the disease," the official said.

Kejriwal had said after the meeting that the current number of around 60,000 daily COVID-19 tests will be increased to over a lakh.

The Centre will help the Delhi government in scaling up the testing capacity, he had said.

The current testing level is to be doubled through a renewed focus on the door-to-door survey and aggressive contract-tracing, officials said.

The survey will be conducted by teams of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the city government and the municipal corporations of Delhi, and all the symptomatic persons found in the survey would be tested and provided the necessary treatment, officials had said on Sunday.

The chief minister had also said around 750 ICU beds will be arranged at the DRDO centre by the Centre and the required machines will be provided by it to help the Delhi government increase the number of ICU beds at its facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp