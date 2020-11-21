STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Victims must be compensated': SC judge inaugurates 'North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission'

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kant inaugurated the commission online and said in a statement that justice to victims of the riot was the need of the hour.

Published: 21st November 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Burned vehicles at ghonda chowk in North East Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) for providing compensation to victims of the communal violence that took place in February.

Justice Kant inaugurated the commission online and said in a statement that justice to victims of the riot was the need of the hour.

​ALSO READ | Court grants bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in Delhi riots case

"Justice to the riot victim is the need of the hour. Riot victims must be compensated with promptitude. To achieve this objective, I wish this commission (NEDRCC) all the very best," Justice Kant said in the statement.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

There are about 750 cases registered in north east Delhi and around 1,200 persons have been arrested in matters related to the riot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots North East Delhi Riots Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp