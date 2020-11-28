STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Narendra Modi Kisan Virodhi' slogans raised by protesting farmers at Delhi's Burari ground

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shouting slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, about 400 farmers from various groups and states on Satuuday gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where the government had allowed them to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm laws.

While thousands of farmers sat it out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day, many made their way into the national capital and gathered at the Nirankari ground, one of the largest in the city.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors.

ALSO READ: Traffic movement hit in key roads of Delhi as police keep Singhu, Tikri borders closed

Slogans such as 'Dharti Mata Ki Jai', 'Narendra Modi Kisan Virodhi' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' could be heard from different parts of the vast, dusty ground.

As some farmer leaders gave speeches, farmers danced to drumbeats and the strains of "Hum Honge Kaamyab" could also be heard.

Amid the cheerful cacophony from farmers who said they were determined to make their point, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti struck up a chorus of "Chahe Kuch Bhi Karlo Hum Badhte Jaenge".

ALSO READ: Protesting farmers charged with attempt to murder, rioting in Haryana

The Bangla Sahib gurdwara set up a 'langar' to feed the protesters.

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government had also made provisions for food.

An e-rickshaw moved around spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of wearing masks.

"The unprecedented unity of the farmers will put pressure on the government to withdraw the three anti-farmer acts," social activist Medha Patkar, who was at Burari with a group of men and women, told NDTV.

ALSO READ: Farmers gathered at Singhu, Tikri border points refuse to head to north Delhi protest site

She said it was a decentralised movement and the protest was against the 'vulgar inequity' in the country.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp