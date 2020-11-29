STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers also facing problems, there shouldn't be conditions for holding talks: Satyendar Jain

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU members raise slogans as they ride on tractors at Ghazipur border during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the Central government should immediately converse with the protesting farmers, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that there should be no conditions for holding talks with the farmers.

Jain's remark comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the farmers that the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them before December if they shift their protest to a structured place and vacate roads and highways, where they have been protesting.

"There should not be any condition for talks with farmers. The talks should be held immediately. They are the farmers of our country. They should be allowed to stage their protest where they want," Jain told reporters here.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws.

When asked about the problems being faced by Delhites due to the farmers' protest, Jain said that these farmers are also facing problems.

"They have travelled hundreds of kilometres from their homes to put forward their objections. They have a right to speak their mind in a peaceful manner. This is a democracy," he added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, Jain, who is also the Health Minister, said that as many as 4,998 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday.

"Yesterday, a total of 4,998 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.24 per cent, which has come down from 15.26 per cent as of November 7. It has slashed by half, which is a relief." Jain said.

On the reports of delay in COVID-19 testing, Jain said that the test results are being delayed as the labs are unable to process the increased number of tests per day. "The number of tests per day has been increased but the labs are unable to process them," he added.

