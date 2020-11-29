Farmers got new rights, says PM Modi as protesters meet over future course of action

By ANI

NEW DELHI/HARYANA: A meeting of farmers is underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest against the Central farm laws on Sunday.

Farmers were seen setting together and discussing their future plans regarding the protest. This is a key meeting since farmers are yet to decide on moving to Burari from borders after a request from the Centre. During the meeting, the farmers raised anti-government slogans, saying that "fulfill our demands" and "we will not go back".

Meanwhile, Tikri border has been closed for any traffic as the farmers continue to protest the Centre's farm laws, said Delhi Traffic Police.With this, the available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Manjeet Sheoran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East District said that the farmers have not been allowed to move anywhere except Burari.

"If they (farmers) are planning to move towards Burari, we will accompany them till there but permission has not been granted to them to move somewhere else. We have outside forces and Delhi Police constables are with us. We have all the adequate arrangements," said Sheoran.

On the other hand, commuters headed towards the national capital from other states said they are facing problems due to road blockade at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Security has been beefed up at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest continues, some protesters are expected to conduct a meeting at 11 am on Sunday to discuss their next strategy.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday that they will continue their protest here and will not go anywhere else.

The security has also been tightened on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers, who are opposing the farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points.

The farmers further said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting.

While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through the Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, in a bid to allay fears of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the agricultural reforms have opened the doors of new opportunities for farmers and gave them more rights.

"Recent agri-reforms have opened the doors of new opportunities for farmers. Decades-old demands of farmers which were promised by many political parties have now been met. Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Under this law, it is mandatory to pay farmers within three days of purchasing the produce. If payment is not made, then the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another major provision is that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within one month," he said.

Explaining the benefits of the new agriculture laws, the Prime Minister cited an example from Maharashtra's Dhule who got his dues after filing a complaint with the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

"You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh. He got Rs 25,000 in advance," he said.

"It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he didn't get the payment. He filed a complaint and got his dues within a few days," he said.

The Prime Minister requested the youth especially those studying agriculture to go to nearby villages and make farmers aware about modern farming and recent farm reforms.

"By doing this, you will become a partner in big change that is happening in the country," he said.