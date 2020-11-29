STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers protests: Security tightened up at Singhu border, commuters face road blockade

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had late on Saturday reached out to the farmers and appealed to them to continue with their protest at the Burari ground, the site allocated to them.

Published: 29th November 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers protesting at Delhi Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Security has been increased at Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana as farmers decided to continue their protest against the three new farm laws on Sunday. Some of the protesters are expected to conduct a meeting before noon today to discuss their next strategy.

While some farmers have moved to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area on the outskirts of the national capital, many remain undecided on heading to the site, allocated to them by Delhi Police to hold their protests.

Thousands of farmers are still hunkered down at various border entry points into Delhi deciding that they'll continue their protest at the border and won't go anywhere else.

"They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now. Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," said Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi.

At the Ghaziabad-Delhi border protesting farmers questioned why they were being appealed to shift their demonstration to "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to ANI.

ALSO READ | 'Delhi Chalo' protests: JJP urges Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers

The farmers further said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had late on Saturday reached out to the farmers and appealed to them to continue with their protest at the Burari ground, the site allocated to them. He said the government was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.

He said that the Centre was even prepared to hold talks before December 3. Earlier Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited them for talks on December 3.

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers to hold their protest.

While some hundreds of them moved to the ground on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through Tikri border, there are thousands of other farmers who are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

Tikri border has been closed for any traffic as the farmers continue to protest the Centre's farm laws, said DelhiTraffic Police on Sunday.

With this, the available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.

The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.

ALSO READ | Feeling 'emotional connect', students join farmers' protest in national capital

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. After a standoff with police on Thursday and Friday with protestors braving tear gas and water cannons as they pushed to enter Delhi, they were finally given permission to enter Delhi late on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Sheoran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East District said that the farmers have not been allowed to move anywhere except Burari.

"If they (farmers) are planning to move towards Burari, we will accompany them till there but permission has not been granted to them to move somewhere else. We have outside forces and Delhi Police constables are with us. We have all the adequate arrangements," said Sheoran.

Tikri border with Haryana was opened to enable the farmers to proceed to Nirankari Samagam Ground. 

Meanwhile, commuters headed towards the national capital from other states on Sunday said they are facing problems due to road blockade at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

"We are facing many problems due to the protest. There is no vehicle for steady communication," said a commuter.

Another commuter said that people are forced to walk towards their destination due to the road blockade.

"I have walked for around five to six kilometers. We do not have any conveyance soo it is very problematic for the commuters," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Farmers Protests farmers protests Farm Laws Delhi Police
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp