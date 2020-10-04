STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP to hold 'tractor pujas' in Delhi as counter to Opposition's scathing attack on farm laws

The preparations for the campaign covering 365 villages up to October 15, were discussed in the first meeting of the newly appointed state office-bearers on Saturday, they said.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP will hold tractor pujas and rallies as part of its campaign to counter the opposition's attack on farm laws passed recently by parliament and reach out to farmers in rural pockets of the city, party leaders said on Sunday.

The preparations for the campaign covering 365 villages up to October 15, were discussed in the first meeting of the newly appointed state office-bearers on Saturday, they said.

"Tractor pujas and tractor rallies will be an important part of the campaign to expose how Congress and other parties are misguiding the farmers over the recently passed farm Bills of Modi government," said Delhi BJP general secretary and campaign convener Kuljeet Chahal.

ALSO READ | Why were farm laws implemented amid COVID-19? Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally in Punjab's Moga

A tractor was torched near India Gate on Monday by the Indian Youth Congress as a "symbolic" act against the "anti-farmer" farm laws.

The Delhi Police arrested 10 people including Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Birender Singh Dhillon, in connection with the incident.

The BJP had accused the Congress of trying to vitiate the atmosphere and defame farmers by torching the tractor.

"By holding tractor pujas and rallies we will show that tractors are a source of farmers prosperity and Congressmen have no regard for their well-being," Chahal said.

ALSO READ | Good response to farm laws, protests only in Punjab, says Javadekar

Amid protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, President Ram Nath Kovind had on September 27 given assent to three contentious farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

  The Opposition parties have been criticising the manner in which the Bills were passed in parliament and over minimum support price issue.

  Delhi BJP leaders including its MPs and MLAs have started reaching out to farmers in the city through door to door contact and in small meetings in rural areas.

Party president Adesh Gupta, MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were lined up for door to door contact programmes in support of farm laws, in different parts of Delhi on Sunday.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP tractor puja Delhi Farm Laws anti farm laws
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp